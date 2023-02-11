Polar Plunge
Newburgh coffee shop listed as Airbnb for tourists

Newburgh coffee shop listed as Airbnb for tourists
By Travis Onyett
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:16 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A Newburgh coffee shop has opened space for tourists to rent through Airbnb.

Honey Moon Coffee in Newburgh has a fully-suited room above their coffee shop. It’s been in construction for the last six months and has been a passion project for the owners. The room has already received six bookings for the year, including Friday.

Renters will also be able to have free coffee served to them as part of the experience. The owners are hopeful that the location will offer a unique experience for tourists.

“We thought, you know, being above a coffee shop, being right on the riverfront with the trails going both directions, amazing views of the sunrise and sunset if the weather cooperates, fits a lot of those bills,” said Zac Parsons, co-founder of the Honey Moon Coffee Company. “Other cool local restaurants within walking distance as well, and shops. So yeah, we’re hoping it’s successful year round.”

The price to rent is $126 per night.

The owners encourage anyone wanting to rent to apply early to reserve their spot.

