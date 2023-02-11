‘Little Free Library' to encourage adults to read more

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Faith Schmitt is originally from Ferdinand, but now teaches in Evansville.

When she bought her house last year, her mom suggested she put a “little free library” in her front yard.

A little free library is often the size of a large birdhouse where people can come and exchange or even just leave books for the community to enjoy.

Reading is an important outlet to Schmitt and says she wants others to have access to the same fun outlet.

“It’s kind of a healthy replacement to things like social media or watching TV because that’s kind of the spiral I was in college,” Schmitt said. “I would just get on my phone at night, and my roommate suggested that well this is kind of a healthier alternative to just being kind of attached to your phone.”

Schmitt says people have been responding to the free library well, and anyone is welcome to stop by it.

Click here to find locations of all the little free libraries in the Tri-State.

