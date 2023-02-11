Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

‘Little Free Library to encourage adults to read more

‘Little Free Library to encourage adults to read more
By Bernado Malone
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:21 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Faith Schmitt is originally from Ferdinand, but now teaches in Evansville.

When she bought her house last year, her mom suggested she put a “little free library” in her front yard.

A little free library is often the size of a large birdhouse where people can come and exchange or even just leave books for the community to enjoy.

Reading is an important outlet to Schmitt and says she wants others to have access to the same fun outlet.

“It’s kind of a healthy replacement to things like social media or watching TV because that’s kind of the spiral I was in college,” Schmitt said. “I would just get on my phone at night, and my roommate suggested that well this is kind of a healthier alternative to just being kind of attached to your phone.”

Schmitt says people have been responding to the free library well, and anyone is welcome to stop by it.

Click here to find locations of all the little free libraries in the Tri-State.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OPD: Firefighter arrested on 18 counts of child pornography
OPD: Firefighter arrested on 18 counts of child pornography
Pedestrian hit and killed in parking lot in Evansville
UPDATE: Man hit and killed by car in Dollar General parking lot identified
Markus Hall
Police: 17lbs of pot, $74K in cash found during search warrant
Jordan Craig
MPD: Driver takes drink of beer during traffic stop
James A. Cox at the Gibson Co. Courthouse
Man sentenced in Gibson Co. child molesting case

Latest News

The University has not confirmed any allegations.
UE students voice fears, disappointment after alleged racist off-campus incident
Newburgh coffee shop listed as Airbnb for tourists
Newburgh coffee shop listed as Airbnb for tourists
‘Little Free Library to encourage adults to read more
‘Little Free Library' to encourage adults to read more
Newburgh coffee shop listed as Airbnb for tourists
Newburgh coffee shop listed as Airbnb for tourists