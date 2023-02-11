Fully-staffed Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office rolling out changes

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - For the first time in several years, the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is fully staffed.

The Daviess Co. Fiscal Court provides the office’s budget, allotting for 39 full-time, sworn in deputies.

Sheriff Brad Youngman says in total, his office employs 70 people.

He says they started working on filling openings this past fall. That was just one part of the mission.

“The challenge going forward is going to be staying fully staffed,” Youngman said.

He says the command staff is working to keep people on the team by creating a good work environment and offering the best pay they can.

With more people in the sheriff’s office, Youngman says they’re able to better serve the county.

“Through some of the changes we were able to make, we were able to put more detectives in investigations to start our full-time drug unit,” Youngman said. “We’ve also been able to add a better presence and more deputies on the road. We’re now operating with 6-7 deputies out at a time instead of 3-4.”

He’s also changing the county’s approach in the courtroom.

Youngman says Kentucky requires armed officers in the judicial center. In the past, sworn in law enforcement would work along side court security officers to meet this standard. Now, the sheriff’s office is training the court security officers to carry weapons themselves.

“What I’ve done is take those full-time positions out of the judicial center and we put them in other areas of the department,” Youngman said. “That way we can have more of a presence of the road, so we can have more detectives and things like that. I’m letting the court security officers do the job the court security officers are supposed to be doing.

“We’ve been having firearms training with them every Wednesday, since the beginning of the year. The first four graduated that program and as of [Thursday] they were armed when doing their job. The next four will graduate next Wednesday and we’ll just keep that going.

He says most Kentucky counties already operate with court security officers serving as the armed law enforcement in the court room.

Weapons training for court security officers started at the beginning of the year, the same time Youngman took office for his first term.

