EPD: Shots fired at E. Illinois St. in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they were dispatched to a shots fired call on East Illinois Street on Friday night.

According to police, officers were called to the 600 block of East Illinois Street sometime after 10 p.m. on Friday night in response to shots fired.

Officials say when officers arrived on scene they located multiple shell casings.

Police say they secured the area and detained multiple subjects for questioning and were later informed by dispatch that there was a female that was originally at the East Illinois Street address was at the corner of Elliot and Michigan Street.

Officials say officers arrived on Elliot and Michigan Street and found a female in the front passenger seat of a vehicle in pain.

Officers say they were told by the vehicle owner people began to get into verbal and physical fights at the party.

Police say when the two females decided to leave two males started to aggressively tell them to get out of the house and started making threats to shoot them.

According to police, the female driver stated at one point one of the males pulled out a gun and pointed it at her.

Officials say the two females left the home and sat in their car at a nearby residence for a few minutes then began to hear shots being fired.

Police say the females quickly left the area in the vehicle and stopped at Michigan and Elliot Street to get medical treatment for the female passenger who had glass in her eyes from the windshield.

Officials say the female passenger was taken to the hospital for her injuries.

Police say crime scene and detectives were called and that this is still an ongoing investigation.

