EPD: Man arrested for drug possession while riding a bicycle

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Evansville Police, a man has been arrested after trying to escape police multiple times for having drugs on him while riding a bicycle.

Evansville Police say an officer was on routine patrol when they saw a man on a bicycle, later identified as Kenneth Moody, disregarding a stop sign just after 9 p.m. Friday.

Police say the officer stopped Moody at the 1000 block of Parker Drive and Adams Avenue.

Officials say when approached, Moody quickly got off the bicycle and as police were speaking to him they observed Moody was constantly glancing at the bicycle as if he was going to flee.

Police say when asked if he had anything on him, Moody told the officer he had drugs on his person and asked if he could throw it away and the officer let him go.

Officials say when Moody was asked to place his hand behind his back he began to resist arrest and was able to escape the officer’s grasp and flee on foot.

Police say the officer used a taser to stop Moody momentarily before he tried to flee again.

Officials say Moody tried to grab the taser from the officer but was unsuccessful.

According to the affidavit, Moody was eventually detained and placed in double handcuffs.

Police say another officer arrived on scene and removed 2 baggies filled with a white rock-like substance, which later tested positive for methamphetamine, from both of his pant pockets.

Officials say Moody was later transported and booked to Vanderburgh County Community Corrections for possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement, and disarming a law enforcement officer.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.