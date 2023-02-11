Polar Plunge
EPD: Man arrested for drug possession, flees scene

38-year-old Latuarus Watkins.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Evansville Police, a man has been arrested for drug possession after running from police Saturday.

According to an affidavit, police were dispatched to the 600 block of East Illinois Street for a shots fired run around 12:40 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police say callers stated there was a large party and multiple people were dispersing.

Officers say they attempted to stop a man that was leaving the area and the man then fled the scene on foot.

Police say officers located the man a few blocks away and put on their emergency lights.

Officials say when police caught up to the man, later identified as Latuarus Watkins, he gave them a different name and while police were running his name he fled again from police.

Officers say they located Watkins less than a block away and took him into custody.

Police say Watkins was found to have a felony warrant from Indiana and Kentucky.

Officials say inside Watkins’ backpack they found a glass smoking pipe with burnt residue.

Police say Watkins was taken to Deaconess Midtown from hospital clearance where he refused treatment.

The affidavit state that Watkins was transported to Vanderburgh County Community Corrections and booked for possession of paraphernalia, resisting law enforcement, and false information.

