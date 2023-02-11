Polar Plunge
EPD: Man arrested after firearm theft on Friday

22-year-old David Payne.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a man was arrested Friday afternoon after stealing a firearm on East Gum Street.

According to police, Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Gun Street on Friday in reference to a subject with a felony warrant for robbery in the back yard.

Authorities say the caller told dispatch they were robbed, shot with a BB gun, and had their firearm stolen by a man, later identified as David Payne.

Officials say upon arriving on scene, officers located Payne in the back yard and placed him into custody.

Police say officers located the stolen loaded firearm in Payne’s waistband.

Officials confirm Payne was arrested and transported to Vanderburgh County Community Correction.

Police say Payne has been charged with robbery and theft with a firearm.

