Dispatch: Vehicle flips on Green River Rd. and Washington Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh Dispatch confirms that a vehicle flipped over during an accident on Sunday morning.

According to dispatch, the call came in at 8:43 a.m. in response to a vehicle accident with injuries at Green River Road and Washington Avenue.

Dispatch says that one person was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be extracted.

Dispatch confirms that the passenger was extracted from the vehicle at 8:49 a.m.

According to dispatch, no other vehicles were involved in the accident.

