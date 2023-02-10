Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff discusses recently approved task force officer position

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say the Vanderburgh County Council approved a new position with the Sheriff’s Office in an effort to decrease gun violence in the county.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Noah Robinson says one of the former county sheriff deputy officers will now work as a task force officer with the local Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives office, or the ATF.

“You can’t view what happens inside the city limits as somehow separate than or not part of the overall crime that happens in Vanderburgh County,” Sheriff Robinson said.

The sheriff says he wanted to make good on promises made throughout his campaign, by finding a way to assist the Evansville Police Department and the rest of the community see a decrease in gun violence.

“That’s the idea behind this assignment of a detective to the ATF task force, was to lock those people up that are running these guns and getting them into the hands of young people that are killing each other with them,” Sheriff Robinson said.

The city of Evansville has seen an increase in the number of violent crimes, and Sheriff Robinson says many of the crimes are gun-related. He says with the new position, they will get the chance to take a deep dive on cases and specifically gun related investigations.

“It’s going to someone who’s very passionate about gun crimes in particular and shares my resolve in doing something about it,” Sheriff Robinson said. “And so I cannot wait to see what I think will be some really good and productive results from this assignment.”

Sheriff Robinson says he’s encouraged by this recently approved position. He says none of this progress would be possible without the approval of the county council.

