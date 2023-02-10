Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Unusual customers: 2 goats found hanging out in Target

A pair of goats in Texas managed to get into a Target store in the city of Spring, just north...
A pair of goats in Texas managed to get into a Target store in the city of Spring, just north of Houston, on Wednesday.(Harris County Constable Mark Herman)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (Gray News) – Even animals can’t seem to stay away from Target shopping.

A pair of goats in Texas managed to get into a Target store in the city of Spring, just north of Houston, on Wednesday.

According to Harris County Constable Mark Herman, a deputy responded to Target after receiving a report for two goats wandering through the store.

It’s unclear where the goats came from.

The animals were safely contained and taken to Harris County Animal Livestock.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian hit and killed in parking lot in Evansville
UPDATE: Man hit and killed by car in Dollar General parking lot identified
Jordan Craig
MPD: Driver takes drink of beer during traffic stop
Death investigation in Calhoun
20-year-old dead after shooting in Calhoun
28-year-old Kenneth Sellers
Police ban man from residence, arrested after repeatedly ignoring eviction
A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, Michigan, a year after her...
Girl missing over year found in closet of Michigan home

Latest News

Really Big Show happening this weekend
Really Big Show happening this weekend
KSP arson investigator called to destroyed Webster Co. home
KSP arson investigator called to destroyed Webster Co. home
Fire destroys home in Webster Co.
Fire destroys home in Webster Co.
Ivy Tech student wins $20K in business pitch competition
Ivy Tech student wins $20K in business pitch competition
2/10 Sunrise Headlines
2/10 Sunrise Headlines