Sunny and brisk weekend

By Jeff Lyons
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Clouds remained over the Tri-State on Friday as temperatures wobbled into the lower 40s.   Skies will clear Friday night and temperatures will drop into the middle 20s on Saturday morning.  Mostly sunny on Saturday with a high of 48.  Back down to 28 on Sunday morning with a high of 52 on Sunday afternoon.  Milder air will continue to stream in for the first half of next week.  Mostly sunny on Monday with a high of 57.  Increasing clouds on Tuesday with scattered showers and a high of 56.   Southerly winds will warm temps to near 70 on Wednesday ahead of another storm system.  Scattered showers possible on Wednesday with showers and thunderstorms likely on Thursday.  Temps fall back into the middle 30s by next Friday.

