Silver Alert issued for missing woman last seen in Jasper

PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Pike County Sheriff’s deputies say 50-year old Lisa Harker was last seen in Jasper Saturday, February 4th at noon.

Deputies say she is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

She could be driving a 2015 silver Chevrolet Equinox with an Indiana license plate of AJT923.

If you have any information on where she might be, call the Pike County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.