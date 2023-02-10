Sentencing today for a suspect in toddler’s fentanyl death

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One of the suspects in an Evansville toddler’s overdose death is scheduled to be sentenced today.

Allison Smithler pleaded guilty to one count of dealing narcotics, which the state made a level 5 felony.

[Previous: Woman charged in toddler’s fentanyl death reaches plea deal]

Because she pleaded guilty, all other charges, including murder, were dropped.

Smithler’s sentencing is set for 1 p.m. We’ll let you know what happens.

She is one of six people who were charged after three-year-old Kamari Opperman got a hold of a fentanyl pill in October 2021 and died.

Police say more than 5,000 fentanyl-laced pills were found during the investigation.

Allison Smithler (Vanderburgh County Jail)

