Salvation Army holds Narcan giveaway in Henderson

By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - In Henderson, dozens of people came out to pick up life-saving medicine Friday.

Officials handed out Narcan for free at the Salvation Army in Henderson with River Valley Behavioral Health and Henderson Police collaborating for the event.

Henderson Police say with the rise in fentanyl deaths and overdoses in Henderson, Narcan is greatly needed.

There have been 22 overdoses in Henderson so far this year.

Lt. O’Nan says four of those resulted in deaths due to fentanyl, and It’s helpful to keep doses on you incase someone is need of it nearby.

“We even had somebody who pulled up to a vehicle that was stalled in road and had overdosed in the roadway,” says O’Nan. “So, you never know when you could come across someone that could be overdosing.”

Police want to remind everyone, even if a person uses Narcan to reverse an overdose, they still need to consult a doctor.

