Really Big Show happening this weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a really big show in downtown Evansville this weekend.

It’s the 21st annual Really Big Show, all to benefit the Arc of Evansville..

Our own Jeff Lyons is host once again, along with Marc Scott.

This year’s theme is “The Really Big Mystery Show.”

Community members will showcase their talents all while solving that mystery.

That’s at 7 p.m. Saturday night at the Old National Events Plaza.

