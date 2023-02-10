Polar Plunge
Princeton freshman Ailie Taylor named Week 5 POTW after leading comeback win

By Tamar Sher and Keaton Eberly
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Princeton freshman Ailie Taylor was crowned the Hoops Live Player of the Week on Thursday, receiving 11,614 total votes.

In the Tigers’ 50-45 comeback victory over Southridge in the Class 3A sectional championship last weekend, Taylor rose to the occasion with 15 points and six rebounds.

Princeton will face Gibson Southern in the 3A regional on Saturday night.

Tip-off is slated for 6 p.m. CST.

Latest News

Central girls basketball clinches berth to regionals for first time in six seasons
Gibson Southern girls basketball off to regionals for third time in five years
Wood Memorial girls basketball advances to regionals for first time since 2017
