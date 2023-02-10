Princeton freshman Ailie Taylor named Week 5 POTW after leading comeback win

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Princeton freshman Ailie Taylor was crowned the Hoops Live Player of the Week on Thursday, receiving 11,614 total votes.

In the Tigers’ 50-45 comeback victory over Southridge in the Class 3A sectional championship last weekend, Taylor rose to the occasion with 15 points and six rebounds.

Princeton will face Gibson Southern in the 3A regional on Saturday night.

Tip-off is slated for 6 p.m. CST.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.