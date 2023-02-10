Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Powerball winner donates entire $150k prize to charity

The man missed winning the jackpot by one number in the Jan. 16 drawing.
The man missed winning the jackpot by one number in the Jan. 16 drawing.(MGN)
By Anisa Snipes and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A South Carolina man donated his entire $150,000 Powerball prize to charity, according to the South Carolina Lottery.

Lottery officials said the man missed winning the jackpot by one number in the Jan. 16 drawing. He bought the ticket at the GT Express Mart in Greenville.

The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, told lottery officials his donation was made to a charity in upstate South Carolina but did not elaborate further.

He called the win “exhilarating.”

“I hit enough to make someone happy,” he said.

For selling the winning ticket, the GT Express Mart was also awarded $1,500.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian hit and killed in parking lot in Evansville
UPDATE: Man hit and killed by car in Dollar General parking lot identified
Jordan Craig
MPD: Driver takes drink of beer during traffic stop
Death investigation in Calhoun
20-year-old dead after shooting in Calhoun
28-year-old Kenneth Sellers
Police ban man from residence, arrested after repeatedly ignoring eviction
A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, Michigan, a year after her...
Girl missing over year found in closet of Michigan home

Latest News

President Joe Biden and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva walk along the Colonnade...
Biden, Lula focus on democracy, climate during visit
Christian Shearhod, a Los Angeles County teacher, posted a TikTok video of his trip to the nail...
TikTok dad takes upset 3-year-old son to get nails done after teacher told him ‘it’s only for girls’
Police responded Friday to a stabbing at Harding High School in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Student killed in stabbing at Minnesota high school; suspect in custody
Really Big Show happening this weekend
Really Big Show happening this weekend