Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Police: Woman arrested for attempting to kidnap child from Walmart

Colorado police say a woman attempted to kidnap a child from an area Walmart.
Colorado police say a woman attempted to kidnap a child from an area Walmart.(frankieleon/Flickr/CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By Tony Keith and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALAMOSA, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A woman in Colorado has been arrested in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart store.

According to the Alamosa Police Department, officers responded to an area Walmart Thursday afternoon.

Officers said they found that a woman had grabbed a young child from a shopping cart and attempted to take the child. But others at the store jumped in and restrained the suspect until law enforcement arrived.

Authorities said they were able to return the child to the parents.

According to Alamosa police, the woman arrested was identified as 50-year-old Kimberli Jones. Officers said it wasn’t immediately clear if Jones knew the family involved.

Jones is facing charges that include kidnapping, felony menacing, child abuse and disorderly conduct, the department said.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Craig
MPD: Driver takes drink of beer during traffic stop
28-year-old Kenneth Sellers
Police ban man from residence, arrested after repeatedly ignoring eviction
WFIE Alert Day
On alert for strong storms overnight
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms a police chase ended with a car wrecking into a pole on...
VCSO: Chase ends with crash into building, suspect in custody
Pedestrian hit and killed in parking lot in Evansville
Man hit and killed by car in Dollar General parking lot

Latest News

FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library &...
AP source: Pence subpoenaed by special counsel probing Trump
The Gibson County Sheriff said on Thursday that his office is understaffed.
Gibson Co. needs deputies after school trespassing incident
Preston Hemphill was fired last week but has not been charged for his role in Nichols’ beating...
GRAPHIC: Officer drew gun as he approached Tyre Nichols, report finds
Sea turtles were released back into the ocean after they were rehabilitated.
WATCH: Sea turtles released into ocean after rehabilitation
FILE - Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman takes the stage at an election night party in...
Sen. John Fetterman remains in hospital, undergoing tests