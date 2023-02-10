Polar Plunge
Police: 17lbs of pot, $74K in cash found during search warrant

Markus Hall
Markus Hall(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing drug and neglect charges after police say they found more than 17 pounds of marijuana.

33-year-old Markus Hall was arrested Thursday at a home in the 1100 block of S. Bedford Ave.

Police reports show officers had a search warrant and found the pot, along with a gun, and a large amount of cash.

Hall was booked into the Vanderburgh County jail and charged with dealing a controlled substance and neglect of a dependent.

Police say there was a child in the home, and dog feces was on the floor that he could have crawled around in.

After the arrest, The Southern Indiana Police Canine Association posted a photo of an EPD K-9 with gun, a stack of $74,000, and more than 17 pounds of marijuana.

K9 finds marijuana and money in Evansville
K9 finds marijuana and money in Evansville(Southern Indiana Police Canine Association Inc.)

