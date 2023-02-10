Polar Plunge
OPD: Firefighter arrested on 18 counts of child pornography

Owensboro Police say a man has been charged with 18 counts of child pornography.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police say a man has been charged with 18 counts of child pornography.

Officials say detectives from the Owensboro Police Department executed two search warrants based on an ongoing investigation involving Possession of Child Pornography.

According to police, detectives charged 53-year-old Clifford Brandon with 18 counts of Possession or Viewing of Matter Portraying a Sexual Performance by a Minor Over the Age of 12 but Under the Age of 18 Offense, and 2 counts of Possession or Viewing of Matter Portraying a Sexual Performance by a Minor Under the Age of 12.

According to a press release, Brandon has been serving as a firefighter in Owensboro.

Owensboro Police executed one of the search warrants at Owensboro Fire Station 2 where Brandon was then arrested.

The press release states that Brandon has been suspended without pay pending the city’s employee disciplinary process.

Officials say Brandon has been arrested and booked in the Daviess County Jail.

Police say detectives are continuing to investigate and anyone with additional information should call Owensboro Police.

No mugshot has been released at this time.

