Man sentenced in Gibson Co. child molesting case

James Cox
James Cox(Gibson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A man convicted of child molesting has been sentenced in Gibson County.

[Previous: Man found guilty of child molesting in Gibson Co.]

The prosecutor says James Cox was sentenced to 38 years for Child Molesting, plus 10 more years for being a Repeat Sex Offender. 

That makes a total of 48 years.

In January, it took 15 minutes for a jury to convict Cox.

Officials say Cox is currently serving a six year sentence for being in possession of a handgun as a serious violent felon. It started in 2021.

The new sentence will start when that one is over.

