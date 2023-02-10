Man sentenced in Gibson Co. child molesting case
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A man convicted of child molesting has been sentenced in Gibson County.
[Previous: Man found guilty of child molesting in Gibson Co.]
The prosecutor says James Cox was sentenced to 38 years for Child Molesting, plus 10 more years for being a Repeat Sex Offender.
That makes a total of 48 years.
In January, it took 15 minutes for a jury to convict Cox.
Officials say Cox is currently serving a six year sentence for being in possession of a handgun as a serious violent felon. It started in 2021.
The new sentence will start when that one is over.
