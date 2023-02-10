Jasper signs ‘partnership vison’ with German city Pfaffenweiler

Polar Plunge
Jasper and Pfaffenweiler sign Partnership Vision(Jasper)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Leaders with Jasper, Indiana, and German city, Pfaffenweiler, have signed a Unified Declaration for the future of their partnership

Last summer, Pfaffenweiler and Jasper celebrated the 37th anniversary of being partner cities.

Officials say Pfaffenweiler hosted leaders from Jasper for a brainstorming session on how to continue strengthening their relationships.

Since then, the Unified Declaration, which creates the road map for future plans, was created and refined.

Click here for more information about Pfaffenweiler.

