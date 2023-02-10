Jasper signs ‘partnership vison’ with German city Pfaffenweiler

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Leaders with Jasper, Indiana, and German city, Pfaffenweiler, have signed a Unified Declaration for the future of their partnership

Last summer, Pfaffenweiler and Jasper celebrated the 37th anniversary of being partner cities.

Officials say Pfaffenweiler hosted leaders from Jasper for a brainstorming session on how to continue strengthening their relationships.

Since then, the Unified Declaration, which creates the road map for future plans, was created and refined.

