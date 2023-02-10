Ivy Tech student wins $20K in business pitch competition

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Through a business pitch competition, Elevate Ventures invested more than $500,000 in 14 entrepreneurship students across Indiana, including one Ivy Tech student in Evansville.

Joshua Marksberry is the owner of Catena, which is a climate and deep tech company.

It’s aimed at improving quality of life by reducing the costs of goods and services through nanomaterial.

Catena received $20,000 in funding. Marksberry says he plans on using the money to help commercialize his products.

“We’re going to hopefully use these funds to actually help us commercialize our nanotechnology solutions that can be used in agriculture and within the plastics industry,” Marksberry said.

Marksberry says he’s working on distributing his products soon.

