Gibson Co. needs deputies after school trespassing incident

HAUBSTADT, Ind. (WFIE) - Gibson County Sheriff Bruce Vanoven said on Thursday that they need more deputies after an incident one day earlier where a man managed to enter Haubstadt Community School without permission.

South Gibson School Corporation Superintendent Bruce Perry says a student spotted a man in the school who was not supposed to be there.

He said a staff member looked for the individual after it was reported and found him in his car. When the man showed signs of distress, 911 was called.

Sheriff Vanoven said the response was quick and heavy.

“Any ill will towards my students in Gibson County, they will be met with force,” he said.

He explained that the man was having an “emotional crisis,” and he didn’t pose any threat to anyone. The man was taken to an Evansville hospital to get some help.

Despite the lack of danger, Sheriff Vanoven stressed that he feels their response could have been more immediate with a school resource officer in the building.

He said the schools have wanted officers in their buildings, but there simply aren’t enough deputies. The issue goes beyond schools.

“I’m down one deputy on the road,” the sheriff explained. “I’m down two dispatchers. I’m down seven corrections officers, and to put that into perspective, one-third of my jail staff is open right now.”

He said they have five openings for resource officers, but they have had trouble finding qualified deputies.

“In the last eight years, people have not been sent to the school resource program, and we have not hired new people that are interested in doing that,” he said.

Vanoven said until they have enough designated SROs, he wants his deputies to do daily sweeps of the county’s schools.

As for the broken door, the superintendent said the door had been fine prior to the incident. When they discovered the locking mechanism was broken, it was repaired on Thursday, and they expect a professional to go fix it within a matter of days.

