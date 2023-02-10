Fire destroys Webster Co. home

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews are on scene of a house fire just outside of Poole.

Dispatchers say it’s on Poole Mill Road, and they got the call around 2 a.m.

Fire officials say it’s in a rural area, so they aren’t sure how long it was burning before that.

They tell us people do live in the home, but they haven’t found anyone. Crews are continuing to search, and they are working to contact members to find out where those people might be.

Officials say a puppy was found dead in a kennel.

The state fire marshal has been called in to investigate.

