Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Fire destroys Webster Co. home

Fire destroys home in Webster Co.
By WFIE Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:44 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews are on scene of a house fire just outside of Poole.

Dispatchers say it’s on Poole Mill Road, and they got the call around 2 a.m.

Fire officials say it’s in a rural area, so they aren’t sure how long it was burning before that.

They tell us people do live in the home, but they haven’t found anyone. Crews are continuing to search, and they are working to contact members to find out where those people might be.

Officials say a puppy was found dead in a kennel.

The state fire marshal has been called in to investigate.

Watch the rest of Sunrise headlines here:

2/10 Sunrise Headlines

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian hit and killed in parking lot in Evansville
Man hit and killed by car in Dollar General parking lot
Death investigation in Calhoun
20-year-old dead after shooting in Calhoun
Jordan Craig
MPD: Driver takes drink of beer during traffic stop
28-year-old Kenneth Sellers
Police ban man from residence, arrested after repeatedly ignoring eviction
A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, Michigan, a year after her...
Girl missing over year found in closet of Michigan home

Latest News

Fire destroys home in Webster Co.
Fire destroys home in Webster Co.
2/10 Sunrise Headlines
2/10 Sunrise Headlines
Allison Smithler
Sentencing today for a suspect in toddler’s fentanyl death
WFIE Traffic Alert
Traffic Alert: Crash reported on Highway 41 and St. George