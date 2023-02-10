Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Drugs and gun found during traffic stop, police say

Gilbert Eaton
Gilbert Eaton(Mt. Vernon Police)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. VERNON, Ky. (WFIE) - Mt. Vernon Police say a traffic stop led to a drug dealing arrest.

It happened shortly before 1 a.m. Friday.

Police say they pulled over a SUV for speeding and other violations.

They say the driver was 36-year-old Gilbert Eaton.

Police say a sheriff’s deputy helped with the stop, and his K9 alerted him to narcotics.

Officers say during a search of the SUV, they found a handgun, digital scales with residue, a large bag with meth, along with various other pills.

Eaton was arrested and taken to the Posey County Jail.

He is charged with:

- Dealing Methamphetamine (Level 2 Felony)

- Possession of Methamphetamine (Level 3 Felony)

- Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon (Level 4 Felony)

- Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Domestic Batterer (A Misdemeanor)

- Possession of a Controlled Substance II, III, IV (A Misdemeanor) Possession of Paraphernalia (A Misdemeanor)

Items police say were recovered during the arrest of Gilbert Eaton
Items police say were recovered during the arrest of Gilbert Eaton(Mt. Vernon Police)
Items police say were recovered during the arrest of Gilbert Eaton
Items police say were recovered during the arrest of Gilbert Eaton(Mt. Vernon Police)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian hit and killed in parking lot in Evansville
Man hit and killed by car in Dollar General parking lot
Jordan Craig
MPD: Driver takes drink of beer during traffic stop
Death investigation in Calhoun
20-year-old dead after shooting in Calhoun
28-year-old Kenneth Sellers
Police ban man from residence, arrested after repeatedly ignoring eviction
A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, Michigan, a year after her...
Girl missing over year found in closet of Michigan home

Latest News

Really Big Show happening this weekend
Really Big Show happening this weekend
KSP arson investigator called to destroyed Webster Co. home
KSP arson investigator called to destroyed Webster Co. home
Fire destroys home in Webster Co.
Fire destroys home in Webster Co.
Ivy Tech student wins $20K in business pitch competition
Ivy Tech student wins $20K in business pitch competition
2/10 Sunrise Headlines
2/10 Sunrise Headlines