Drugs and gun found during traffic stop, police say

MT. VERNON, Ky. (WFIE) - Mt. Vernon Police say a traffic stop led to a drug dealing arrest.

It happened shortly before 1 a.m. Friday.

Police say they pulled over a SUV for speeding and other violations.

They say the driver was 36-year-old Gilbert Eaton.

Police say a sheriff’s deputy helped with the stop, and his K9 alerted him to narcotics.

Officers say during a search of the SUV, they found a handgun, digital scales with residue, a large bag with meth, along with various other pills.

Eaton was arrested and taken to the Posey County Jail.

He is charged with:

- Dealing Methamphetamine (Level 2 Felony)

- Possession of Methamphetamine (Level 3 Felony)

- Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon (Level 4 Felony)

- Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Domestic Batterer (A Misdemeanor)

- Possession of a Controlled Substance II, III, IV (A Misdemeanor) Possession of Paraphernalia (A Misdemeanor)

Items police say were recovered during the arrest of Gilbert Eaton (Mt. Vernon Police)

