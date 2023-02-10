Drugs and gun found during traffic stop, police say
MT. VERNON, Ky. (WFIE) - Mt. Vernon Police say a traffic stop led to a drug dealing arrest.
It happened shortly before 1 a.m. Friday.
Police say they pulled over a SUV for speeding and other violations.
They say the driver was 36-year-old Gilbert Eaton.
Police say a sheriff’s deputy helped with the stop, and his K9 alerted him to narcotics.
Officers say during a search of the SUV, they found a handgun, digital scales with residue, a large bag with meth, along with various other pills.
Eaton was arrested and taken to the Posey County Jail.
He is charged with:
- Dealing Methamphetamine (Level 2 Felony)
- Possession of Methamphetamine (Level 3 Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon (Level 4 Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Domestic Batterer (A Misdemeanor)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance II, III, IV (A Misdemeanor) Possession of Paraphernalia (A Misdemeanor)
