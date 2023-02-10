DCSO: Owensboro woman arrested for forging name of sheriff’s office clerk

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro woman is accused of forging the name of a Daviess County Sheriff’s Office Clerk on two vehicle transfer request forms.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Cheyenne Simmons-Lewis altered the forms back in 2022.

Officials say the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet found the inconsistencies and alerted the Clerk’s Office. They brought in the clerk whose name they say was faked to confirm the forgery.

Simmons-Lewis’s mugshot is not available at this time.

