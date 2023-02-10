Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

COVID-19 tracker at Johns Hopkins shutting down

FILE - Johns Hopkins University's COVID tracker map is seen.
FILE - Johns Hopkins University's COVID tracker map is seen.(Source: Johns Hopkins University/CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A prominent and influential COVID-19 tracker is shutting down next month.

On Friday, Johns Hopkins University announced it will no longer collect or report COVID-19 data.

The move is expected to start March 10.

The school’s Coronavirus Resource Center said it started the tracker to meet an urgent need at a time when governments didn’t have the capacity to collect and report COVID information.

Johns Hopkins now says U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has the most reliable COVID-19 data collection and reporting.

Most states have already scaled back the frequency of reporting COVID data.

As of January, only New York, Arkansas and Puerto Rico publish daily data for COVID cases and deaths.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian hit and killed in parking lot in Evansville
UPDATE: Man hit and killed by car in Dollar General parking lot identified
Jordan Craig
MPD: Driver takes drink of beer during traffic stop
Death investigation in Calhoun
20-year-old dead after shooting in Calhoun
28-year-old Kenneth Sellers
Police ban man from residence, arrested after repeatedly ignoring eviction
A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, Michigan, a year after her...
Girl missing over year found in closet of Michigan home

Latest News

Really Big Show happening this weekend
Really Big Show happening this weekend
KSP arson investigator called to destroyed Webster Co. home
KSP arson investigator called to destroyed Webster Co. home
Fire destroys home in Webster Co.
Fire destroys home in Webster Co.
Ivy Tech student wins $20K in business pitch competition
Ivy Tech student wins $20K in business pitch competition
2/10 Sunrise Headlines
2/10 Sunrise Headlines