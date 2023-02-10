Cloudy, Less Windy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Cloudy to mostly cloudy and less windy as high temps drop into the lower 40s. Tonight, it will be mostly clear and colder as the lows drop into the mid-20s.

Saturday, sunny with seasonable high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Saturday night, mostly clear and cold as low temps sink into the mid-20s.

Sunday, mostly sunny and warmer as high temps climb into the lower 50s.

