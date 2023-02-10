Polar Plunge
Central girls basketball clinches berth to regionals for first time in six seasons

By Tamar Sher and Keaton Eberly
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Central girls basketball program punched its ticket to Class 4A regionals following a 51-46 win over Jasper on Monday night.

The last time the Bears were crowned sectional champions in 2017, the team was led by Brittany Maners, who now coaches the Wildcats.

Six years later, Central head coach Dave Alexander is at the helm of the program. Now in his fourth season, this year marks the first time that Alexander has ushered the Bears to a winning record (15-11) along with his first time guiding them past the first round of sectionals.

Alexander says while he does have a young group, his players have grown by staying consistent in their routine.

“Over the last month, our girls have really put it upon themselves between watching film, studying the report,” Alexander said. “They’re putting a big emphasis on that, and I think that’s helping them focus more, it’s keeping them locked in, and that’s helping with our consistency.”

Alexander told 14 Sports that he still gets chills thinking about the community support that has rallied around the team this postseason.

Central freshman Maddy Shirley made a huge impact during the sectional round.

“All my teachers are like, ‘I’m coming to the game tonight,’ it’s been a great entrance to high school,” Shirley said. “Our guys have been there for us, our students have been phenomenal. I know we’re having a couple of buses coming up on Saturday. It really helps pump us up. Right now our biggest thing is confidence. We think we have a good shot against Bedford North Lawrence, and I 100% believe that.”

Tip-off against the Stars is set for Saturday at 6 p.m. CST.

