Wood Memorial girls basketball advances to regionals for first time since 2017

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - In dramatic and thrilling fashion, the Wood Memorial girls basketball team took down the defending 1A state champions this past weekend, defeating Tecumseh to become the 2023 sectional champions.

Kathleen Sevier racked up 21 points in the 44-42 upset victory over the Braves.

The win marks the first time that Wood Memorial has advanced to regionals since 2017, which is the same year the Trojans were crowned as state champions under head coach Johnnie Bartley.

Next up on the Trojans’ postseason slate is Lanesville, a program that’s very familiar with postseason pressures.

“It was kind of like no pressure for us because we’re not supposed to win, so we could just play hard and have fun,” Wood Memorial junior Josie Page said. “It feels good because the nine that are here know they want to be here and play hard.”

“We just kept talking about learning how to win at the end and win games that were close,” Bartley said. “I think our kids believe in that and I got some pretty tough kids that are pretty determined. Lanesville’s been there the last few years, knocking on the door to keep moving up in the tournament, so there’s going to be some pressure on those guys. If we can just hang in there early, we expect to be able to compete.”

The Trojans will square off with Lanesville in the 1A regional on Saturday night.

Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.