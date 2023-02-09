EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A wind advisory remains in effect until 3:00 p.m. Powerful winds may blow down a few tree branches and uproot some trees. Southwest winds may blow around unsecured objects like trash cans and prompt scattered power outages. Cloudy and windy with showers and storms ending early as high temps remain in the mid-50s. However, temps will sink during the mid-morning into the mid-40s as the cold sweeps through the area. Southwest winds gusting 30 to 45 an hour can be expected. The wind advisory will end at 3:00 p.m.

Tonight, it will be mostly cloudy and colder as lows dip into the mid-30s.

Friday, mostly cloudy and brisk as high temps drop into the upper 30s to 40-degrees. Friday night, mostly clear and colder as lows drop into the low to mid-20s.

Saturday, sunny and breezy with seasonable high temperatures in the lower 40s.

