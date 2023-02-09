Polar Plunge
‘Warrick Bucks’ used to support businesses in Warrick Co.(WFIE)
By Travis Onyett
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A new initiative to support local businesses is underway in Warrick County.

“Warrick Bucks” are an e-gift card that anyone can purchase to use at participating Warrick County businesses. Since November, organizers say the program has been an overwhelming success with more than one million in “Warrick Bucks” being purchased.

Steve Roelle with the Warrick County Economic Development Department says that some participating businesses have even created additional offers to incentivize using “Warrick Bucks” gift cards.

Tara Tapp, the owner of Oak Modern, says this initiative has helped her business stay afloat through the difficulties of the past year. Tapp says she likes the idea of giving the customers power of choice for which business to support.

”Some people did not have as much funds to use for Christmas gifts this year, so a lot of people utilized that towards Christmas and were able to continue to purchase Christmas gifts for other people who they maybe not otherwise able to,” Tapp said.

Organizers behind “Warrick Bucks” also do promotions from time to time, and the latest round of promotions featured a BOGO offer where they matched $50 in “Warrick Bucks” and it sold out within a day of it being live.

Eagle Scout dedicates project to rebuilding Dawson Springs landmark
Police: Man on moped hit by car in Henderson
EPD: Chase ends with crash into building, suspect in custody
ISP: 3 cars damaged from pothole on State Road 62
