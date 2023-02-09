Polar Plunge
Two arrested in Spencer Co. for drugs found during traffic stop

By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 8:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested two men on drug charges following a traffic stop.

Officials say a couple of weeks ago, a deputy discovered drugs in a vehicle after pulling a driver on US 231.

They say the drugs are being tested by the Indiana State Police Laboratory, but there is indication that they may have been made with a pill press and could contain fentanyl.

The sheriff’s office says according to local sources, there has been an uptick in fentanyl poisonings which have lead to an increase of deaths in the Tri-State area.

We are working to learn more about the situation, and will update this story when information is available.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

