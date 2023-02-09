Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Thursday Sunrise Headlines

2/9 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:12 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - We’re on alert for some storms this morning.

Breaking overnight, multi-county chase ends in Evansville.

Dispatchers say it started around 2 a.m. Thursday.

Authorities say a crash and chase out of Vanderburgh County ends with the suspect taken to the hospital.

This all started near North 2nd Avenue and West Virginia Street.

A proposed Indiana Bill will be read to the house floor today.

It’s to help let firefighters across the state register themselves as “covered persons.”

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Craig
MPD: Driver takes drink of beer during traffic stop
WFIE Alert Day
On alert for strong storms overnight
28-year-old Kenneth Sellers
Police ban man from residence, arrested after repeatedly ignoring eviction
Blake Cadwalader
Man arrested after shooting victim shows up at hospital
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms a police chase ended with a car wrecking into a pole on...
VCSO: Chase ends with crash into building, suspect in custody

Latest News

Dispatch: Person leads Warrick Co. authorities on multi-county chase
Dispatch: Person leads Warrick Co. authorities on multi-county chase
2/9 14 First Alert Sunrise
2/9 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Dispatch: Person leads Warrick Co. authorities on multi-county chase
Dispatch: Person leads Warrick Co. authorities on multi-county chase
‘Warrick Bucks’ used to support businesses in Warrick Co.
‘Warrick Bucks’ used to support businesses in Warrick Co.