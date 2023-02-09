Strong winds causing power outages across Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With strong winds moving through the Tri-State, some areas are experiencing power outages.

Around 6 a.m. Thursday more than 1,000 outages were being reported in Warrick County.

More than 1,000 outages were also reported near Poseyville and Blairsville.

Over in Henderson, over 500 people are without power.

In Dubois County, Indiana State Police say a power line was knocked down.

They say that happened on State Road 56 east of Ireland. A semi-driver tried to drive under the telephone lines when it got tangled and pulled over a telephone pole supporting active power lines.

ISP says cleanup on that road could take a few hours and drivers should avoid the area.

According to Kenergy, at around 8:30 a.m. about 509 customers were without power in counties including Lyon, Daviess, Hancock and Hopkins.

CenterPoint Energy’s power outage map showed 32 outages and 389 customers without power. That was around 10:25 a.m.

