State Fire Marshal asking public for info on Owensville Funeral Home fire

Fire at Holders Funeral Home in Owensville
Fire at Holders Funeral Home in Owensville
By Jill Lyman
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OWENSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Fire Marshal investigators are asking the public for related to the Owensville funeral home fire that happened in the early morning hours of Sunday, Feb. 5.

[Large fire destroys Owensville funeral home]

They say Owensville Fire Department crews responded just after 12:23 a.m. Sunday to the two-story Holder Funeral Home at 319 S. Main St.

Officials say they found the second floor of the building fully engulfed in fire.

They say the second floor, which housed an office area, collapsed into the main level of the building before the fire could be extinguished.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

No one was hurt, and the building was destroyed.

Officials say Holder Funeral Home was nearly 150 years old. The owners say they plan to rebuild.

Fire investigators are looking for any witnesses in the area who may have seen something before or after the fire was reported.

Anyone with photos, video or any relevant information can call investigators at 1-800-382-4628.

