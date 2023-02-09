SPHL team scheduled to play Thunderbolts ceases operations

DANVILLE, IL. (WFIE) - The Vermillion County Bobcats, based in Danville, Illinois, announced Thursday they have ceased operations.

The SPHL hockey team joined the league just two years ago.

ESPN reports the team was a no show at their home game Sunday against Quad City.

“Fans filed into the rink for a minor league hockey game, vendors sold concessions and the visiting team took the ice for warmups. The national anthem played, and officials were ready to drop the puck. One problem: The home team did not show up,” reported ESPN.

It resulted in a forfeit and loss number 77 out of 86 in the team’s two years of existence.

The Bobcats have played the Evansville Thunderbolts several times, and were next scheduled to play them in Danville on Feb. 17 and 18.

Home games against the Bobcats were scheduled March 10 and 11. A few more games against them were scheduled later in March and April.

The Vermillion County Bobcats of the SPHL announced today that they have ceased operations, effective immediately. — Vermilion County Bobcats (@VCBobcats) February 9, 2023

