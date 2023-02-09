Polar Plunge
SPHL team scheduled to play Thunderbolts ceases operations

Bobcats vs. Thunderbolts on October 25, 2022
By WFIE Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DANVILLE, IL. (WFIE) - The Vermillion County Bobcats, based in Danville, Illinois, announced Thursday they have ceased operations.

The SPHL hockey team joined the league just two years ago.

ESPN reports the team was a no show at their home game Sunday against Quad City.

“Fans filed into the rink for a minor league hockey game, vendors sold concessions and the visiting team took the ice for warmups. The national anthem played, and officials were ready to drop the puck. One problem: The home team did not show up,” reported ESPN.

It resulted in a forfeit and loss number 77 out of 86 in the team’s two years of existence.

The Bobcats have played the Evansville Thunderbolts several times, and were next scheduled to play them in Danville on Feb. 17 and 18.

Home games against the Bobcats were scheduled March 10 and 11. A few more games against them were scheduled later in March and April.

We’ll keep you updated on any schedule changes.

Gibson Southern girls basketball off to regionals for third time in five years
Wood Memorial girls basketball advances to regionals for first time since 2017
NCAA Men’s Basketball Highlights: Northern Iowa vs. UE