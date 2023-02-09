Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Sheriff: Man, 76, fatally shot at dog sale turned robbery

Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Tiffany Rigby, Nevin Smith, Ty Wilson and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - Authorities in South Carolina say a 76-year-old man is dead after he was shot while trying to sell a French bulldog at a KFC restaurant.

Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon says 76-year-old Lonnie Alford Ray had made arrangements online to sell a French bulldog. The transaction took place Monday night in the parking lot of a KFC in Bishopville.

Simon says the suspects took the dog’s leash from Ray and shot at him and another 77-year-old during the incident. Ray was struck by the gunfire, and the dog he hoped to sell was stolen by the suspects, WIS reports.

Ray was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead due to his wounds. His friends say Ray previously survived the Vietnam War, open heart surgery and cancer.

Deputies hope surveillance video helps them track down the suspects.

“Show your face. Turn yourself in. Save our dogs. Please. Just do the right thing,” said Ray’s daughter, Karen Hanna.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 803-484-5353.

Copyright 2023 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Craig
MPD: Driver takes drink of beer during traffic stop
Woman sentenced to 18 days in jail, then probation in burning of Owensboro toddler
Woman sentenced to 18 days in jail, then probation in burning of Owensboro toddler
Police activity near Culver Dr. and Jackson Ave.
EPD responds to multiple calls of shots fired
Roca Bar
Plans submitted for new Roca Bar location
37-year-old Joanna Gooch.
EPD: Failure to use turn signal leads to drug arrest

Latest News

‘Warrick Bucks’ used to support businesses in Warrick Co.
‘Warrick Bucks’ used to support businesses in Warrick Co.
Eagle Scout dedicates project to rebuilding Dawson Springs landmark
Eagle Scout dedicates project to rebuilding Dawson Springs landmark
EPD: Chase ends with crash into building, suspect in custody
VCSO: Chase ends with crash into building, suspect in custody
Police: Man on moped hit by car in Henderson
Police: Man on moped hit by car in Henderson