Police: Man on moped hit by car in Henderson
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a crash involving a moped and car on Wednesday evening.
This happened along the 1800 block of North Green Street.
Dispatch says the call originally came in around 5:32 p.m.
HPD officers told 14 News that a man was heading north on Green Street on a moped when a white car turned across the northbound lane to pull into a parking lot. Police say that’s when the car turned into the path of the moped and hit the man.
Officials say nobody was hurt.
