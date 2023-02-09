Police: Man on moped hit by car in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a crash involving a moped and car on Wednesday evening.

This happened along the 1800 block of North Green Street.

Dispatch says the call originally came in around 5:32 p.m.

HPD officers told 14 News that a man was heading north on Green Street on a moped when a white car turned across the northbound lane to pull into a parking lot. Police say that’s when the car turned into the path of the moped and hit the man.

Officials say nobody was hurt.

