Owensboro emergency crews partner with autism advocacy group for training

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - AMR crews in Owensboro partnered with a company called “Puzzle Pieces” to provide training for their employees.

EMT workers, advanced EMT workers and paramedics were trained on how to improve interactions involving people with autism and their families through training courses with Puzzle Pieces.

Amanda Owen, the executive director of Puzzle Pieces, says she provided tips and tricks on how to communicate calmly and clearly to help people on the spectrum navigate crisis situations. Owens says she was impressed by AMR crews and their commitment to improve.

“They bought a communication system in which that they now can communicate using picture prompts and things like that,” Owen said “So it wasn’t a matter of training and you just listen and you hope to do better. They really took it and took action and that’s how we build a community. And taking the action steps needed. When we know better we do better and they are starting to do better.”

Owen says other emergency services have reached out to her from different counties to have similar conversations, so she thanks AMR for helping to shine a light on this need.

