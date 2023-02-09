Polar Plunge
Masonville Fire Dept. investigating structure fire on Poplar Log Bridge Rd.(Masonville Fire Department)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Masonville Fire Department says they are investigating after a metal building caught fire Wednesday evening.

According to a Facebook post, that happened in the 4100 block of Poplar Log Bridge Road.

MFD says when they arrived on scene flames could be seen coming out of the building.

Firefighters say they forced open a sliding door on the end of the building to get access to the fire. They were able to put the fire out after battling it for about an hour.

According to fire officials, crews remained on scene to put out hot spots and prevent the fire from reigniting.

They say the cause of the fire is still under investigation. No injuries were reported.

Man’s death under investigation in Calhoun
