ISP: 3 cars damaged from pothole on State Road 62

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A large pothole on Evansville’s west side caused a bit of an issue for travelers on Wednesday night.

Sgt. Todd Ringle with Indiana State Police says at least three cars received tire damage from a large pothole on State Road 62.

The report was originally for the pothole on State Road 62, just west of Posey County Line Road.

Sgt. Ringle says no one has been injured and the passing lane was closed.

When our crew arrived on scene, ISP troopers were monitoring traffic and the pothole while they waited for INDOT crews.

