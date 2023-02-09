Polar Plunge
ISP: 3 cars damaged from pothole on State Road 62

WFIE Traffic Alert
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 8:50 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A large pothole on Evansville’s west side caused a bit of an issue for travelers on Wednesday night.

Sgt. Todd Ringle with Indiana State Police says at least three cars received tire damage from a large pothole on State Road 62.

The report was originally for the pothole on State Road 62, just west of Posey County Line Road.

Sgt. Ringle says no one has been injured and the passing lane was closed.

When our crew arrived on scene, ISP troopers were monitoring traffic and the pothole while they waited for INDOT crews.

