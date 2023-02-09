Henderson bourbon bar set to open in June

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - New information has been unveiled for a new restaurant in Henderson.

Cap and Cork owner Brian McDaniel spoke at Henderson Rotary on Thursday.

McDaniel says state paperwork caused a delay in the development, but Cap and Cork is now scheduled to open in June. He says the restaurant on Water Street downtown will offer high-quality food with a bar and a cigar room.

“This is going be an upper-scale high-end bourbon bar, with a great food menu,” McDaniel said. “We’ll have one of the, if not largest bourbon selections in the area.”

The restaurant will also offer classes on how to make certain drinks.

