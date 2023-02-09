Gibson Southern girls basketball off to regionals for third time in five years

FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WFIE) - Girls high school basketball sectionals wrapped up in Indiana this week.

Three Gibson County programs advanced to the regional round, including the Gibson Southern Titans.

On Monday, the Titans took down a ranked, one-loss Memorial team for the second consecutive year, winning 55-49. In five seasons, Gibson Southern head coach Kyle Brasher has led the program to three sectional titles.

In the 3A sectional championship game on Monday, Alexis Tucker had 13 points and nine boards, Chloey Graham finished with 13 points, while Gabby Spink led the pack with 24 points.

“In the end, we came together this whole week,” Spink said. “We were making sure we were together outside of practice, keeping our team together, so it felt good. We knew them like the back of our hand.”

“We have a really good team, our bench is strong,” Gibson Southern senior Ava Weisheit said. “We could have anyone come in at any moment and they know their role, we know they can execute and do great things for us.”

The Titans will play Princeton in the 3A regional on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST.

“Anytime we play Princeton, we always joke we could play Princeton at the Fort Branch park or the Princeton park, I think about 2,000 people would show up and it would be a raucous environment,” Brasher said. “Now you put it in a regional game, Saturday night, it’s going to be fun times.”

