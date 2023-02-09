Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Fast food employee pulls gun on customer over chili cheese fries, police say

Cetera Jones is charged with aggravated assault.
Cetera Jones is charged with aggravated assault.(MPD)
By Myracle Evans and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – A fast food employee in Memphis is accused of pulling a gun on a customer during an argument over chili cheese fries, police said.

According to an affidavit, Cetera Jones pointed a gun at a customer at a Checkers restaurant on Tuesday night.

The affidavit says the customer ordered chili cheese fries but complained the fries were old and dry.

When the customer asked Jones to remake her order and give her a refund, Jones refused, police said.

The two got in an argument. Eventually, Jones pointed a small handgun at the customer and then left the building, police said.

According to police, Jones admitted to the assault.

Jones is charged with aggravated assault. Her court hearing is Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Craig
MPD: Driver takes drink of beer during traffic stop
28-year-old Kenneth Sellers
Police ban man from residence, arrested after repeatedly ignoring eviction
WFIE Alert Day
On alert for strong storms overnight
Blake Cadwalader
Man arrested after shooting victim shows up at hospital
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms a police chase ended with a car wrecking into a pole on...
VCSO: Chase ends with crash into building, suspect in custody

Latest News

Authorities calling for barricaded man to come out of Pike Co. home.
Rescuers searched through debris on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, in Adana, Turkey, for victims...
Survivors of Turkey, Syria quake struggle to stay warm and fed; more than 20,000 killed
FILE - President Joe Biden waves before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White...
LIVE: Focused on 2024, Biden sees opportunity in GOP-held Florida
Penguins return at Mesker Park Zoo.
The Penguins are back outside at Mesker Park Zoo
This image released by Chick-fil-A shows its new cauliflower sandwich.
Chick-fil-A tests its first plant-based sandwich