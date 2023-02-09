Polar Plunge
EPD: Driver jumps from moving vehicle during traffic stop

Jkyle Gibson
By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man was arrested after police say they spotted him driving a stolen vehicle.

The Evansville Police Department says that happened Wednesday night.

Officers say when they spotted the stolen car they attempted to pull the driver over.

They say the driver kept driving and then bailed from the vehicle while it was moving. He then fled on foot.

EPD says they searched for the suspect for about two and a half hours.

In a Facebook post, the police department said several units, K9′s and calls from citizens reporting seeing a person ducking from patrol cars led to the arrest.

The suspect was eventually arrested and identified as 19-year-old Jkyle Gibson.

19-year-old Jkyle Gibson
