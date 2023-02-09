Dispatch: Person leads Warrick Co. authorities on multi-county chase

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say a person led Warrick County authorities on a chase that crossed over into Vanderburgh County.

Dispatch says this happened around 2 a.m. Thursday.

We’re told the chase ended at Lloyd Expressway and North Saint Joseph Avenue.

That’s where our photojournalist saw law enforcement from Warrick Cp. and Evansville.

