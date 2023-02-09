Polar Plunge
Dispatch: Person leads Warrick Co. authorities on multi-county chase

Dispatch: Person leads Warrick Co. authorities on multi-county chase
By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:23 AM CST
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say a person led Warrick County authorities on a chase that crossed over into Vanderburgh County.

Dispatch says this happened around 2 a.m. Thursday.

We’re told the chase ended at Lloyd Expressway and North Saint Joseph Avenue.

That’s where our photojournalist saw law enforcement from Warrick Cp. and Evansville.

Our 14 News crew is working to learn more about the situation.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

