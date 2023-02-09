Polar Plunge
Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in months-long theft, burglary investigation

By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:19 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they’ve made some arrests in a months-long investigation into several connected burglaries and thefts.

The sheriff’s office says it started in May of last year. Authorities found stolen items at 28-year-old Nicholas Small’s home on Tamarack Road.

Officials say there was a trailer, tools and clothing that were all reported stolen.

DCSO says evidence linked both Small and 44-year-old Billy Bailey to the thefts.

According to deputies, more stolen items were found in a car Bailey had at his home on Todd Bottoms Road.

Small’s is not yet booked into jail.

Both are facing a long list of charges including burglary, theft and criminal mischief.

Deputies say more charges could be coming.

44-year-old Billy Bailey
44-year-old Billy Bailey(Daviess County Jail)

