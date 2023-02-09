Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in months-long theft, burglary investigation
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they’ve made some arrests in a months-long investigation into several connected burglaries and thefts.
The sheriff’s office says it started in May of last year. Authorities found stolen items at 28-year-old Nicholas Small’s home on Tamarack Road.
Officials say there was a trailer, tools and clothing that were all reported stolen.
DCSO says evidence linked both Small and 44-year-old Billy Bailey to the thefts.
According to deputies, more stolen items were found in a car Bailey had at his home on Todd Bottoms Road.
Small’s is not yet booked into jail.
Both are facing a long list of charges including burglary, theft and criminal mischief.
Deputies say more charges could be coming.
