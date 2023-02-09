Crews called to Coker Ave. after tree falls on home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch says emergency crews were called to the 1700 block of Coker Avenue after a tree fell on a house there.

According to officials, that happened around 6:45 a.m.

The Evansville Fire Department says at least three people were inside the home when the tree fell down.

Officials say the tree hit the back of the home where a bedroom was.

No one was hurt.

Pictures from the incident show a considerable amount of damage from the tree falling.

Tree into a house 1700 block of Coker Ave. @EvansvilleFD here. No injuries. At least 3 people inside. Home looks to be damaged considerably. @14News pic.twitter.com/iH2ltZsLFp — Kirk Duncan (@kdunk98) February 9, 2023

